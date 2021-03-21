Local high school football stars honored at Shrine Bowl dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The annual Shrine Bowl player appreciation dinner was held Sunday evening and was hosted by the Arab Shriners at their temple. The dinner recognized some of the area’s best high school football seniors.

The players found out in January that they were selected to play in the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl. The game will be played on June 26 in Hutchinson.

The dinner gave the participating players a chance to meet each other and be recognized prior to the summer all-star game.

Donnie Bohannon, the second vice-president on the Shrine Bowl board of directors, said the dinner is also important to explain to the players, the heart behind the game.

“It’s very important for them to understand why they’re playing the game. It’s not just another all-star football game,” Bohannon said. “It’s all about the kids.”

Players honored at the dinner included Hayden’s Desmond Purnell, Perry Lecompton’s Hayden Robb, Rossville’s Bo Reeves and many more.

“It means a lot. It’s more for the kids. It’s more for the game, ” Reeves said. “I’ll remember this forever for sure.”

All proceeds from the game in June will go to Shriners Hospital for Children.