LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite being a town of just over 1,000 people, Lyndon, Kansas, has produced some talented football players in recent years.

Miles Kitselman, a 2021 Lyndon graduate, plays tight end at Alabama now. Next up is offensive lineman Kaedin Massey.

“The real moment that hit, when the first [Division I offer] came in, I was going to be able to do this, play at the next level,” Massey said.

The first offer came straight from Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, who offered Massey after a visit to a game last fall.

“After the game, coach wants to talk to you, that was kind of the moment that I knew that something was going on. And it was just a real heart-warming, surreal moment,” Massey said.

Kaedin being a humble kid, he didn’t even let his parents know until they left the stadium.

“Walked up to the truck and I look at Kaedin and ask, ‘Did they offer you a scholarship?’ And he said yeah and I was like, ‘Well, that would’ve been nice to know,'” Lanny Massey, Kaedin’s father, said.

After the Iowa State offer, Kaedin said the offers “snowballed.”

Recently, Kaedin announced his final six schools: Oklahoma, KU, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Nebraska and K-State. He plans to make a decision soon despite having an entire senior season left.

“I want to be able to spend my senior year with the guys here,” Kaedin said.

How does a kid from a small school get found by college coaches?

“It’s their size and also their ability, but if you’re 6-6, or 6-8, instead of 6-foot or 5-10, there’s a big difference there,” Michael Massey, Kaedin’s uncle and Lyndon football coach, said.

Kaedin says he wants to make his decision by July 1. Then, he’s committed to Lyndon.

“I feel like I owe it to this community, you know, they’ve brought me to the point I am now,” Kaedin said.