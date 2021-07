MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

STATELINE, Nev. (KSNT) – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stole the show at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe on Thursday. In the long drive competition, Mahomes drove the ball an incredible 347 yards.

Mahomes said on Twitter, “Didn’t say I was good at golf but I can hit it far.”

Didn’t say i was good at golf but i can hit it far 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KVA4AUdO2M — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 8, 2021

The American Century Championship tournament runs Friday through Sunday.