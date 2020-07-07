Mahomes looks to build legacy following record deal

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with the media for the first time on Tuesday since signing his record breaking $503 million dollar contract with the Chiefs.

“It’s an exciting time. I’m just glad that I can continue building this legacy in Kansas City obviously with everything going on in the world with Covid and all this different stuff to have this security to go into the community and be able to give back I can’t wait to not only build this legacy on the field but off of it,” said Mahomes.

“I think it’s a great thing,” added Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “Very seldom do you come out of a deal and go, you know what, it’s a win-win. It’s a win for the player, it’s also a win for the team, the organization and so forth. I’m one happy guy.”

“If there was ever a player that was truly deserving of the largest contract in U.S. sports history it’s definitely Pat Mahomes,” said Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. “Pat exemplifies excellence both on and off the field.”

Mahomes won the NFL MVP in 2018 and was the Super Bowl MVP last season helping guide Kansas City to its first Super Bowl win in 50 years.