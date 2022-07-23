MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan High School graduate Cade Perkins had a big decision to make after the 2022 MLB Draft.

The San Francisco Giants selected Perkins in the 19th round. He could either sign a professional contract, or continue with his college commitment.

Perkins is signed to play at Cowley County Community College in the fall.

“I want to go to college for at least a year,” he said.

So, Perkins is doing a “draft and follow.” He will play the upcoming season at Cowley County, and the Giants can keep watching him. If they still like Perkins, they can sign him before the 2023 draft.

Perkins is doing what’s best for him, and to make Manhattan proud, he said.

“Growing up here, just [getting drafted] while staying in this town and representing it well,” Perkins said. “I’m proud of myself, and it’s an honor.”