Manhattan dance team makes school history

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan High Dance Team reached the highest level of competition in their school’s history.

2022 has been kind to the dancers. The team did well competing over at Wichita in the Innovating Dance Classic over the weekend, especially for their first varsity regional competition. Receiving a division 2 score in jazz, and division 1 scores in Pom and Hip Hop.

Being able to compete at that level means a lot to the senior team members.

“When I first entered freshman year we had like 7 girls,” Senior Kealyn Lhuillier said. “The dance team didn’t have that much of a reputation. To go from that to competing in a dance competition and getting so much recognition, it just feels amazing.”

Members of the team are hard at work practicing for their end of year showcase. Along with fundraising, the showcase will help upgrade uniforms and pave the way for future competitions.