MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School graduate Cade Perkins was selected in the final day of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Perkins graduated from MHS in the spring of 2022 and is committed to play baseball at Cowley County Community College.

The San Francisco Giants selected Perkins in the 19th round of the draft, with pick number 586. Perkins is a pitcher and helped lead the Indians to a 6A state runner-up finish his senior year.