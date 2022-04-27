NEW YORK (KSNT) – Three-time National Champion Trevor Hudgins entered his name in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The NBA released the list of early entry candidates for this year’s draft. Hudgins is one of three players from a DII university. There are 247 college players and 36 international players on the list. College players have until June 1 to withdraw from the draft and keep their NCAA eligibility.

Hudgins won three national titles with the Northwest Missouri Bearcats. He earned back-to-back DII player of the year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. In high school, Hudgins helped lead Manhattan to three Centennial League titles.