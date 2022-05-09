MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High school grad Trevor Hudgins is hoping his childhood dreams will soon become a reality.

Hudgins could have his name called in the upcoming NBA Draft.

There’s plenty to talk about when it comes to Trevor Hudgins accomplishments on the basketball court. The 6-foot point guard won three national titles at Northwest Missouri State and was named DII player of the year twice.

“When he started bringing the hardware home I thought ‘Oh my gosh. We need somewhere to put this stuff,” Trevor’s mom Pat Hudgins said.

Despite all that, his coaches and parents will tell you this success is far from the important thing about the Manhattan alum.

“[I am] just totally amazed at the player, but more so the young man he’s become. A man of character, a man of strength, a leader… and I’m in awe of that,” Trevor’s dad Sterling Hudgins said.

Hudgins didn’t have many offers out of high school. Many schools missed out.

“K-State didn’t look at him, a lot of schools just passed him by,” Sterling Hudgins said.

Hudgins found repeated success at the DII level each year. He led the Bearcats to the National Title as a redshirt freshman, then two more after the cancelled 2020 season. He knew that many DI teams would love to add him to their team now. However, the transfer portal was never an option for Trevor Hudgins.

“Our family is about loyalty. You dance with the one that brought you, and we’ve always stood by that,” Sterling Hudgins said.

Trevor’s high school basketball coach Benji George says this loyalty tells you a lot about the MHS alum.

“Trevor chose to stick it out and stay there and be loyal to that school when they were loyal to him,” Coach George said.

After accomplishing nearly as much as possible at the college level, Hudgins will now turn his attention to playing at the next level.

“If I did get my name called [in the NBA draft] I would be a happy camper. I would be pretty happy. It’s just a fun journey to be on,” Trevor Hudgins said.

Some may think going from DII to the NBA is not realistic. Coach George says doubt like this has never phased Hudgins.

“Well he’s made a career out of proving people wrong,” George said.

Even after all the success at the college level, Hudgins has never forgotten his Manhattan roots.

“He won’t, because he knows where his start was and he knows what it takes to raise the next generation of young people up to be able to help them see their dreams be fulfilled as well. And that’s what’s important to him,” Pat Hudgins said.

Coach George says selecting Trevor Hudgins in the NBA Draft is a safe pick in his mind.

“If you were a guy wanting to take a risk or anything like that I don’t think it is a risk with Trevor Hudgins, I think you could put your reputation on him,” George said.