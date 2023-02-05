HOUSTON (KSNT)- Manhattan, Kansas native Trevor Hudgins is playing in the NBA.

Hudgins, who was averaging 21.9 points and 5.5 assists per game in the NBA G-League, is now playing with the best of the best. The Houston Rockets recalled Hudgins from their G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, on Saturday.

The former MHS Indian was quickly thrown into action. He played six minutes in Houston’s Saturday night game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. In those minutes, Hudgins scored three points and dished out three assists. He did not turn the ball over once.

Hudgins and family react to NBA deal

It’s the second appearance in an NBA game for Hudgins’ in his rookie season. He also played in a game on October 22, against the Bucks.

The Rockets signed the Northwest Missouri State product as an undrafted free agent in June after he won three DII national titles with the Bearcats.

The Rockets return to action on Monday night at 7 p.m against the Kings.