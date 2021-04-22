Manhattan’s Hudgins resists pull of transfer portal

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Players all around college basketball are transferring. Some from mid-major programs to power 5 schools, and some from division 2 to division 1 like Missouri Southern’s Cam Martin, who’s heading to KU.

Former Manhattan High standout Trevor Hudgins earned national player of the year honors this season for Northwest Missouri State. During his time with the D2 powerhouse, Hudgins was won three national titles. Hudgins could have entered the transfer portal and likely would have had several division 1 options, instead, he’s staying put.

“I trust my coach. He trusts me,” Hudgins told KSNT Sports. “It’s just fun to be here with the people that I’ve seen for the last couple of years, just going out with them and seeing the class with me graduating would be such a blessing.”