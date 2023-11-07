MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan native Trevor Hudgins will continue his professional basketball career overseas.

The Manhattan High School graduate and Northwest Missouri State product signed a deal with ‘Le Mans Sarthe’, a pro team in France. The team plays in the French League and internationally in the Basketball Champions League.

Hudgins, a two-time DII player of the year, previously spent time with the Houston Rockets. The Rockets cut him a two-way deal in August.

In the 2022-23 season, Hudgins played in 28 games for the Rockets G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He averaged 20 points per game. He also averaged over six assists per game.

The Manhattan native also recently had an award named after him.

Hudgins will join Le Mans midseason and is expected to play in their upcoming game on Saturday, Nov. 11.