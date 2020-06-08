McFarland set to defend TGA Match Play title

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Golf is officially back in Topeka this week. The Topeka Golf Association is holding its annual City Match Play Tournament.

he field consists of 26 players, including defending champion Mac McFarland. The event begins on Thursday and getting back to real competition has been a long wait.

“Oh, it’s awesome,” says McFarland on returning to competition. “I’ve been playing with a group of guys and we’ve been playing for a month or so, month and a half, and we compete all the time, so that part of it is fun but having a tournament is even better, playing against your friends, a lot of trash talking.”

The tournament concludes on Sunday morning with the finals.