MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School has had a year to remember from a sports perspective.

The Indians are the only 6A school to have their baseball, softball and soccer team playing in the state tournament. Additionally, the MHS football team won state last fall.

The Indians success across the board comes thanks to a lot of hard work, coaches say.

“The senior class has been one of the best senior classes around. They’ve worked very hard for whatever they’ve gotten and just love to compete,” Manhattan High head baseball coach Don Hess said.

The coaches are quick to mention how proud they are of their student-athletes.

“It’s a very huge accomplishment, especially at the 6A level,” Manhattan High head softball coach Connie Miller said. “It’s hard to get into the postseason, so it’s pretty cool for us here. I know our athletic directors been working overtime since early last week.”

Hess adds that he is not surprised by the success of this group.

“We knew we had something special when they were freshmen and we sat down and talked about the expectations for this group,” Hess said. “They have done well and it’s not only just the baseball team, it’s across the board around Manhattan High.”