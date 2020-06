TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Big changes are coming for Washburn and Emporia State this season.

The MIAA is eliminating non-conference games for men’s and women’s basketball and women’s soccer. Volleyball teams will have the option to request consolidate dates. That would make non-conference matches possible.

Football will play a 10-game schedule with a bye in week 1. There also will be no Thursday games for football this season.

These moves are a result of cost-saving measures due to the pandemic.

MIAA CHAMPIONSHIP CHANGES