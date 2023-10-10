KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) released its preseason media poll and coaches poll for both men’s and women’s basketball on Tuesday.

Emporia State men’s basketball is picked to finish second in the coaches poll, while the media poll has the Hornets at No. 3. Doty’s squad is looking to build off a 2022-23 season which produced the program’s first ever win in an NCAA tournament game.

The Hornets received one first place vote in the coaches poll.

Washburn men’s basketball came in at No. 6 on the coaches poll and No. 7 on the media poll, out of 14 teams. The ‘Bods finished 14-15 overall last season.

Northwest Missouri State is picked to win the league in both men’s basketball preseason polls. For the full MIAA men’s basketball preseason rankings click here.

On the women’s side, Washburn checks in at No. 8 in the coaches poll and tenth in the media poll. The ‘Bods enter year two under head coach Lora Westling.

Emporia State is in its first season under new head coach Brian Ostermann. The Lady Hornets are tied for ninth in the preseason coaches poll, while coming in at No. 8 in the media poll.

Central Missouri is picked to win the league on the women’s side, in both preseason rankings.

For the full MIAA women’s basketball preseason rankings click here.

The MIAA held its annual preseason basketball Media Days at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City on Tuesday, Oct. 10.