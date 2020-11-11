MIAA releases preseason basketball polls

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The MIAA has released its preseason college basketball polls. Northwest Missouri is picked to win the conference on the men’s side. Washburn is picked third bringing back the majority of its players from a team that won 16 games last season. Emporia State is picked 12th returning 7 players from last season’s squad.

On the women’s side, Emporia State is picked to win the conference after winning 24 games last season on the way to an NCAA berth. Washburn is picked 8th.

Men’s Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (13) – 169 points

2. Missouri Southern (1) – 147 points

3. Washburn – 140 points

4. Rogers State – 123 points

5. Missouri Western – 122 points

6. Central Oklahoma – 106 points

T7. Fort Hays State – 75 points

T7. Pittsburg State – 75 points

9. Lincoln – 67 points

10. Nebraska Kearney – 64 points

11. Central Missouri – 60 points

12. Emporia State – 56 points

13. Northeastern State – 55 points

14. Newman – 17 points

Women’s Poll

1. Emporia State (4) – 153 points

2. Nebraska Kearney (6) – 146 points

3. Central Missouri (3) – 143 points

4. Pittsburg State – 140 points

5. Fort Hays State (1) – 125 points

6. Missouri Western – 109 points

7. Central Oklahoma – 104 points

8. Washburn – 79 points

9. Northwest Missouri – 76 points

10. Missouri Southern – 65 points

11. Newman – 55 points

12. Northeastern State – 37 points

13. Rogers State – 28 points

14. Lincoln – 14 points