Emporia, Washburn sports suspended for fall season, MIAA decides

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Athletes at Washburn University and Emporia State University will not be competing this fall after a MIAA decision Friday to suspend fall sports.

The MIAA Conference decided Friday morning to suspended sports competitions until January 1, 2021.

This decision will cancel football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and tennis at Emporia State. The university said it is waiting until Oct. 1 to decide on a winter sports schedule, according to an ESU news release.

The move also suspends Washburn fall sports until next year. Athletic Director Loren Ferre said it is important to put the safety of their athletes first, and safety was a large factor in the decision to postpone the season.