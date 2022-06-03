LYNDON, Kan. (KSNT)- Things escalated quickly for Lyndon native Miles Kitselman.

“Literally within a year I went from not having any offers to going to Hutch, picking up a few offers and then boom… Coach Saban saying ‘We need you to come here and we want you,'” Kitselman said.

Just two years ago, Kitselman was entering his senior year of high school and didn’t even plan to play college football.

“He wasn’t just going to graduate and go to work for [his dad],” Miles’ mom, Carla Sloop, said.

Instead, he committed to Hutchinson Community College. He played in just one game last year at tight end for the Blue Dragons. Calling a full ride to Alabama a dream come true wouldn’t even be accurate.

“SEC was not even in the picture at all,” Kitselman said. “This all new to me.”

Now that his football career is reaching new heights, his goals are getting higher and higher.

“There’s no doubt that as long as he stays healthy, he’ll make it to the league,” Miles’ dad, Kurt Kitselman, said. “He’s not just going to Alabama to play football at Alabama. He’s going to Alabama to get really, really good and get his butt into the league.”

The most shocking part of the story could be that Kitselman didn’t even play tight end his senior year at Lyndon. He played left tackle and defensive end. It wasn’t because he didn’t want to play tight end or wasn’t good enough to play there. The reason was, tight end wasn’t where the team needed him most. This level of selflessness might tell you everything there is to know about Miles Kitselman.

“This is what self sacrifice looks like here,” Lyndon head football coach Scott Jones said. “This is what it means to be selfless, this is what it means to be committed to the team. You didn’t hear any complaint from him. He embraced it. He worked for his teammates, and he was happy for anybody else that succeeded on the field.”

Only time will tell what the future holds for Kitselman. It could be a starting job, a national title or an NFL contract. We do know that Lyndon, Kansas, will always be home for Miles Kitselman.

“Whenever I come home I’m putting on a tool bag and working for Dad,” Kitselman said. “That’s where I came from and that’s what I love. That’s my home and those are my people.”