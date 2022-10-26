INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT) – On Wednesday, the Division I board of directors clarified how schools can be involved with the name, image and likeness of enrolled student-athletes on their campuses.

Schools can’t “engage in negotiations on behalf of an NIL entity or a student-athlete to secure specific NIL opportunities,” according to the NCAA’s release. Schools can request donors give their money to collectives and other NIL entities, but the school can’t request that money be directed to a specific sport or student-athlete.

Schools cannot provide free services, such as graphic designers or contract review, to student-athletes unless those services are available to the general student body. This also applies to equipment, such as cameras or computers.

The board directed the enforcement staff to review facts of individual cases for any violations that occurred before this clarification, but only pursue cases that are clearly contrary to the interim policy.