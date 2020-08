FILE – This March 12, 2020, file photo, shows the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis. The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its Division I members in June, $375 million less than had been budgeted this year because the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

(KSNT) – NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Thursday the NCAA will not hold fall championships for any division 1 sports except for football.

Fall championships will not be held for the other sports because they don’t have enough schools electing to play in the fall.