NCAA to limit attendance at events, hold games without fans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The NCAA will limit attendance at sporting events. NCAA president Mark Emmert released an official statement on Wednesday.

The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed. NCAA President Mark Emmert

The decision comes as conference tournaments around the country are already underway. The NCAA Tournament is slated to begin next week.