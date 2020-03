FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(KSNT) – In a statement released on Thursday, the NCAA has canceled all winter and spring championships, which includes the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas was set to be the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and their players have started responding on social media.

