TOPEKA (KSNT) – Eight high school football programs will participate in the Chiefs’ “11-On” camp at Washburn University.

Junction City, Manhattan, Shawnee Heights, Hayden, Seaman and Washburn Rural will represent Northeast Topeka at the event. Olathe West and Center are the other high schools invited.

The camp is on Friday, June 24. The Chiefs’ “11-On” initiative is a unique, half-day team experience that supports high school football team competition. It focuses on building character and life skills, along with team foundations throughout the exciting, fast-paced and competitive event. The event runs from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The format includes multiple 7-on-7 games, plus position-specific drills in alternating drill stations to work on skills and technique. The camp is open to the public and is free to attend, whether you have a family member or friend competing, or are just a football fan.

The Chiefs are also bringing a Lombardi Trophy display for photo opportunities. The Chiefs Training Lab powered by GEHA – the club’s mobile, interactive experience for teaching youth about the importance of health, wellness and being active – will also be on-site throughout the event.