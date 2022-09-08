NEMAHA (KSNT) — Nemaha Central opened the season with a thrilling victory over Holton, but winning is not out of the ordinary for this program.

The Thunder won the 2A state championship in 2019 and made deep playoff runs in each of the last two seasons. Nemaha Central continued its winning ways in its 35-28 week-one victory against Holton. The team’s seniors said the secret to all this success is strong team chemistry.

“We’ve just got a bond,” senior wide receiver and linebacker Wade Leonard said. “We’ve been playing together for a very long time, and we just come together really well. And we just have a really good team bond.”

“We’re all really good friends, so we know what each other’s doing every time on the field and it just makes it a lot easier,” senior quarterback and free safety Brayden Uphaus said.

“It makes it a family,” senior wide receiver and cornerback Gavin Cain said. “We’re just more than a team. We get together everywhere, and I think that’s why we’re special.”

Nemaha Central’s veteran senior squad is the glue that holds the Thunder together. Most of the team’s nine seniors have played together since their sophomore season. Now, they’re teaching the underclassmen how to stick together.

“We have 44 out this year, and as my assistant coach says, we’re as strong as our 44th man,” head coach Michael Glatczak. “We’re as strong as our second team, and our seniors are doing a great job of leading the team this year.”

Uphaus is one of those seniors. Getting a week-one win in the books never hurts, but he says he’s not dwelling on it too much. He’s paying attention to what’s next on the schedule.

“It brings a lot of momentum, but we’re not really worried about that week one win right now,” Uphaus said. “We’re just taking it day-by-day. That was in the past, and we’re just worrying about the future.”

Nemaha Central looks to keep the win streak rolling against Royal Valley tomorrow at 7 p.m.

