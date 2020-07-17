New athletic conference being formed for homeschool students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With many families looking at homeschool options this fall, there’s now a new athletic conference being formed in our area.

It’s called the Northeast Kansas Saints. It’s meant to help provide sports for students in grades 6-12 who aren’t returning to the classroom this fall.

There will be teams for cross country, girls volleyball, girls tennis and boys soccer.

They’ll play in the Metro Christian Athletic Association league, competing against schools from the Topeka and Kansas City area.

To learn more, visit their website at www.neksaints.com, or contact NEKSaintsAD@gmail.com.