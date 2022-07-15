WICHITA (KSNT) – The Basketball Tournament regionals begin July 22, but there’s already a shake-up.

Oklahoma State’s alumni team, the Stillwater Stars, announced it had to withdraw from the tournament Friday morning.

The winner of the Stillwater Stars vs. Air Raiders (Texas Tech alumni) was set to play the winner of the Wichita State alumni team vs. We Are D3. Now, a new team will take the Stillwater Stars’ place.

The B1 Ballers will assume the five-seed and play the Air Raiders. Purple & Black, K-State’s alumni team, is also playing in the Wichita region.