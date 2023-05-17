KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Arizona Coyotes could be on the move. On Tuesday voters in Tempe, Arizona, rejected a plan to build a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes, a flagging National Hockey League franchise.

“The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referendum regarding the Coyotes’ arena project in Tempe,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward.”

As rumors fly regarding the future, and potential relocation of this NHL franchise, Kansas City has been mentioned by many. On Wednesday, two very important people in KC weighed in.

“Good morning, Kansas City, surrounds, and Gary Bettman,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter.

Two-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes seems to like the idea, too.

“KC Coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what ya’ll think?” Mahomes said on Twitter.

The Coyotes currently play their games on Arizona State’s campus. Another popularly mentioned spot for relocation advocates have been Houston, Atlanta, Quebec City and Salt Lake City.

KC last had an NHL team from 1974-1976, the Kansas City Scouts. The Scouts were relocated to Denver and later New Jersey, now playing as the New Jersey Devils.