TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka High’s Nija Canady made it official on Friday. She’s a Stanford Cardinal.

The Topeka High senior announced her commitment to Stanford last fall, and gathered once again with friends and family on Friday for a signing party.

Canady helped the Lady Trojans win a state title in 2021 and is a key piece of another solid team this spring. Family members and former coaches spoke at Canady’s signing party, sharing memories, stories and advice for the Stanford commit.

“I’m just excited, I can’t even put it into words,” Canady said. “Just to know that I’m going to California next year, one of the best universities in the world… it’s so exciting.”

Canady said she hopes to be remembered at Topeka High as someone who gave it their all in everything she did.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s in the classroom or on the field, I try to give it my all. 110%,” Canady said.

Canady says the support from friends, family, teammates and coaches made her softball success possible.

“[The support] means everything in the world. I wouldn’t be at this point in my life if it wasn’t for each and every one of them,” Canady said. “I’m just excited that I can share this memory with them.”

Stanford fans can expect a hard worker who is ready to contribute to a history rich program.

“Stanford softball is already amazing, I just want to add to that,” Canady said.