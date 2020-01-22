No. 3 KU defeats K-State in first round of Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – No. 3 Kansas (15-3, 5-1) defeated K-State (8-10, 1-5) Tuesday 81-60 in the first round of the Sunflower Showdown.

KU freshman and Burlington native Christian Braun led the team in points with 20. Sophomore Devon Dotson closely followed with 18 of his own.

Senior Udoka Azubuike recorded a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

K-State senior Xavier Sneed led the Cats with 16 points.

Both teams will compete this Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. KU will face Tennessee in Allen Fieldhouse at 3 p.m. K-State will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama at 5 p.m.