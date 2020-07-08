No fans for Nascar races at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) - The Kansas City Royals announced on Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first basemen Ryan O'Hearn have tested positive for coronavirus.

“Of course I was devastated when I heard the news from Nick Kenney (Head Athletic Trainer) that I had two positive tests,” Keller said in a statement released by the Royals. “I was sent home yesterday and was hoping the first test was a false positive, but I got the word today that the second test also came back positive and I have to go into isolation. I am experiencing minor symptoms that remind me more of an allergy attack. Other than that I feel great and have no other symptoms, including no cough or fever. I’m going to follow the directions from our training staff and hope to be back working out with the club as soon as possible. I would encourage everyone to stay safe.”