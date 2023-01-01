(KSNT) – Eighteen Northeast Kansas seniors will play in the 2023 Shrine Bowl, Kansas’ all-star high school football game benefitting Shriners Children’s.

“This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl, said. “These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact on their life.”

East team:

Landon Boss Osage City Jacob Carver Rossville Connor Deters Nemaha Central Isaac Detweiler Axtell Ben Evans Hayden Catholic Cooper Hajek Nemaha Central Josh Herrmann Sabetha Keller Hurla St. Marys Matt Lierz Holton Joe Otting Hayden Catholic Hayden Oviatt Wamego Tre Richardson Highland Park Ty Weber Washburn Rural

West team:

Eli Brunk Inman Ethan Burton Council Grove Garrett McCreath Junction City Keenan Schartz Manhattan Jaxon Vikander Manhattan

Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and selections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff. Players must be nominated by their high school coach or athletic director. The players selected to the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl join the just over 3,000 players who have participated in the annual event since 1974.

The 50th annual Shrine Bowl will be at Fort Hays State University, on Saturday, July 15th, at 7 p.m.