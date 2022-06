LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball could be represented in New York City on June 23 for the 2022 NBA Draft.

NBA reporter Johnathon Givony announced on Twitter that Jayhawk Ochai Agbaji has been invited to join the green room on draft night. The green room is where potential draftees sit with friends and family while waiting for their name to be called.

The draft is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Viewing will be on ESPN.