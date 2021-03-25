Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger, Silver Lake native, expected to retire

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 01: Head coach Lon Kruger of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on during a practice session for the 2016 NCAA Men’s Final Four at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to multiple reports, Lon Kruger is set to retire.

Sources: Oklahoma's Lon Kruger is meeting with his team this afternoon to inform them that he is retiring. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2021

Lon Kruger will retire, and is expected to move back to Las Vegas to be around his son, new UNLV coach Kevin Kruger, and also spend time with his grandkids.



Kruger one of the classiest people in the business. https://t.co/rHnSy7jHTT — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2021

The Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach is a native of Silver Lake, Kansas.

Kruger played basketball for Kansas State from 1971 to 1974. He was head coach at K-State from 1986 to 1990 and led the Wildcats to the Elite 8 in 1988.

Kruger also was the head coach at Texas – Pan American, Florida, Illinois, and UNLV. The Silver Lake native is one of only three coaches to lead five programs to the NCAA Tournament.

He also coached the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA from 2000-2003.

Kruger’s son, Kevin, was recently named the head coach at UNLV.