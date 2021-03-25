Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger, Silver Lake native, expected to retire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to multiple reports, Lon Kruger is set to retire.
The Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach is a native of Silver Lake, Kansas.
Kruger played basketball for Kansas State from 1971 to 1974. He was head coach at K-State from 1986 to 1990 and led the Wildcats to the Elite 8 in 1988.
Kruger also was the head coach at Texas – Pan American, Florida, Illinois, and UNLV. The Silver Lake native is one of only three coaches to lead five programs to the NCAA Tournament.
He also coached the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA from 2000-2003.
Kruger’s son, Kevin, was recently named the head coach at UNLV.