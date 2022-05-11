LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Washburn Rural product Olivia Bruno is having just as big an impact in college as she did in high school.

Bruno has been named to the All-Big 12 freshman team and All-Big 12 second team. She started in 47 of the 48 games she played with the Jayhawks, and is second on the team in batting average at .315. She is tied for the team lead in home runs with 10, and is second on the team in RBI with 30.

Bruno got better as the season went on. She was the KU’s top hitter in conference games with a .353 average. She started all 18 conference games and had six home runs with 13 RBI.

Bruno and the Jayhawks will face Oklahoma State on Thursday in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.