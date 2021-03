DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Call it a sweep. The Olpe boys and girls basketball teams took home 1A state championships on Saturday.

First, it was the Olpe girls defeating Norwich 42-25 in Dodge City in the afternoon game.

1A Division I Girls Basketball KSHSAA State Finals at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

Then it was the Olpe boys knocking off South Gray 54-47 in the night game for the title. It was the Olpe boys’ first ever state title.