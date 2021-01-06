Osage City’s Blake Treinen reaches two-year deal with L.A. Dodgers

KSNT News
by: Andrew Lind
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after striking out Willy Adames (not pictured) of the Tampa Bay Rays to secure the 4-2 victory in Game Five of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 25, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen has reached a two-year $17.5 million agreement with a club option worth $8 million, sources tell ESPN.
In 2020, Treinen recorded a 3.86 ERA with 22 strikeouts.