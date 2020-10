ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after striking out Willy Adames (not pictured) of the Tampa Bay Rays to secure the 4-2 victory in Game Five of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 25, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Tx. (KSNT) – The Los Angeles Dodgers knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the World Series four games to two on Tuesday night. It’s the Dodgers’ seventh World Series championship and their first since 1988.

The Dodgers trailed 1-0 but scored two runs in the 6th to grab the lead. Mookie Betts added a solo home run for Los Angeles in the 8th.

Osage City’s Blake Treinen is a member of the Dodgers and did not pitch in game 6 but picked up the save in game 5.