OSKALOOSA, KS. (KSNT) – Oskaloosa 14-year-old Lily Pullen was always good at softball, but her parents never realized just how good.

“When she was little, her coach would always tell us she was this freak of nature,” Lily’s mom, Laura, said. “And we always used to laugh, and he’d say, ‘No, there’s something special about Lily.’ And I’m like, ‘Ok.’ And her dad would come home and say, ‘You know, she tried to knock me off the bucket.'”

Playing catch with her dad was also special to Lily.

“He was my first coach and what got me started into softball,” Lily said.

In 2018, Lily’s world was turned upside down. Her father was diagnosed with stage four appendix cancer. In November 2021, he passed away.

Even without him sitting in the stands, Lily can feel his presence on the diamond.

“He’s watching me, from heaven up there. Watching me down here. I mean, he has the greatest spot,” Lily said.

Lily’s father instilled a fire in her, a fire that only grew with his passing.

“Her daddy, Brian, he would always say, ‘Finish the job, Lil, nobody better,'” Laura said.

She continued working at her craft. After multiple stages of tryouts – Lily had made the Team USA under-15 softball team, a feat only a few Kansans have achieved.

“I don’t like to be like everyone else, so it’s good to know I’m one of the very first ones,” Lily said.

Lily pitched her team to a gold medal in the Pan American Championship. Tuesday morning, she found out she made the cut for Team USA in the World Softball Classic in Tokyo, Japan, in October.

“This is my gift to Lily, to finish it out for her daddy,” Laura said. “He started something unbelievable, and magical. And just to see where Lily goes, is a true blessing.”

Lily will continue to represent the red, white and blue on her jersey, and her father in her heart.

“Whether I did good at a game or not, he was always so proud to be my dad,” Lily said.