Perez becomes first catcher with 40 homeruns in 18 years

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WDAF) — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez continued his hot streak in a 10-7 loss against the Chicago White Sox Saturday night and joined elite company in the record books.
In the fifth inning with two on base, Perez launched Michael Kopech’s fastball to the moon for his second homerun of the night and 40th of the season.
Salvy joined a shortlist of catchers to reach the 40 homerun milestone and is the first to do so since 2003.
- Roy Campanella – 41 HRs – 1953
- Johnny Bench – 45 HRs – 1970
- Johnny Bench – 40 HRs – 1972
- Todd Hundley – 41 HRs – 1996
- Mike Piazza – 40 HRs – 1997
- Mike Piazza – 40 HRs – 1999
- Javy Lopez – 43 HRs – 2003
Perez’s blast was his 192nd of his career, one shy of Amos Otis (193) for 3rd most homeruns in franchise history.
Salvy now sits three homers shy of league leader Shohei Ohtani.
“I see a hitter that has to be talked about as one of if not the most dangerous hitter in the league,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “And how he’s going about these at-bats and doing it in big situations.”