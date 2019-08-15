Pilots’ McCarthy selected for Junior Club World Cup

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Austin McCarthy has been selected to represent the North American hockey league and the Topeka pilots in the Junior Club World Cup Championships in Sochi, Russia. McCarthy was second on the team last season with 37 points.

“A blessing for me,” McCarthy told KSNT Sports. “I’m really grateful for that and it’ll be another chance for me to get some exposure, show scouts what I can bring to the table.”

“It’s going to be an awesome experience for him, an opportunity to play against international competition. I’m so excited for him,” added Pilots head coach Simon Watson.

The Junior Club World Cup begins August 23rd.