WICHITA (KSNT)- The state track meet lacked no excitement on Friday and Saturday in Wichita.

A number of Northeast Kansas athletes came away with state titles, and many more earned medals.

The performer of the meet was Hayden High school senior Tanner Newkirk. Newkirk won state titles in the 3,200, 1,600 and 800 meter runs. He set 4A state records in both the 3,200 and 1,600. Read more about the historic performance by the KU commit here.

Hayden saw another state champion as Jensen Schrickel took home the title in 4A boys’ long jump with a jump of 21 feet 9.5 inches.

Highland Park’s Victoria Reed won the girls’ 5A 400 with a time of 58.04.

“It feels good,” Reed said. “I’m really tired and hot, but it feels good to be a state placer.”

Tre Richardson, a Highland Park football star, showed off his speed on the track Saturday. Richardson became a state champion with a time of 22.32 in the 200 meter dash.

“I did it. I’m on top of that big podium,” Richarson said.

Wamego won the boys’ 4A 4×800 relay with a time of 8:19. Harrison Cutting, Noah Morenz, Brady Stegman and Emery Wolf made up the state champion relay for the Red Raiders.

Lauren Schutter won the 2A girls long jump with a jump of 17 feet 6.5 inches.

“As a senior it’s something really special to win state,” Scutter said,” My last jump ever in high school… I’m really excited.”

Nemaha Central’s Connor Deters won the shot put with a throw of 56 feet 7 inches.

St. Marys took home gold in the 2A girls’ 4×400 meter relay. The Bears’ winning relay team was Hayden Heim, Guin McCann, Josie Hurd and Hope Garland.