EMPORIA (KSNT) – The MIAA saved the best for the last.

Emporia State and Washburn closed the basketball regular season with the second leg of the Turnpike Tussle. The Washburn men won, 85-59. The Emporia State women secured a 63-59 win.

Men’s recap:

The men’s game was close for most of the first half, but Washburn pulled away to lead by seven at halftime.

NCAA DII leading scorer Tray Buchanan injured his foot in the first half and did not play the rest of the game. The Hornets felt the effects of missing Buchanan. Washburn started the second half on a 13-4 run to open up a lead.

The Ichabods led by 16 at the midpoint of the second half. They continued to pull away, and extended their lead to 20 points with just under five minutes to play.

The ‘Bods didn’t let up and went on to complete the 26-point win. Jalen Lewis led the way with 23 points, and Jonny Clausing added 17 from the post.

Tray Buchanan scored 16 points in 17 minutes of playing time before going down with an injury.

The two teams will meet again for a rematch in the MIAA tournament on Friday, March. 4.

Women’s recap:

On the women’s side, Emporia State jumped out to a quick 11-1 lead. The Lady Hornets lead by 13 at halftime, but Washburn came fighting back in the second half.

The Ichabods tied the game in the fourth quarter, then took the lead with 1:22 to play. Washburn led by one late in the game when its head coach, Ron McHenry, was called for a technical foul.

Emporia State made one of two free-throws to tie the game. The Lady Hornets got the ball after the second free-throw, due to the technical. Tre’Zure Jobe drove for a game-winning shot in the final seconds. Washburn attempted a buzzer beater from beyond half court that missed.

Ehlaina Hartman scored 16 points for ESU, and Nuria Barrientos scored 16 for Washburn.