Frank Clark reacts after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 – 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(KSNT) – According to a report from TMZ, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested for illegal possession of a firearm. According to the report, Clark was arrested on Sunday after cops said he had an uzi in his vehicle. The report also states Clark is still behind bars in Los Angeles.

Clark had 6 sacks last season for the Chiefs and has spent the past two seasons in Kansas City.

