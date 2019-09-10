Report: Chiefs releasing wide receiver Byron Pringle

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 24: Byron Pringle #13 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates following his touchdown in preseason action against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Multiple sources reported Tuesday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Byron Pringle from the team.

Yahoo Sports writer Terez A. Paylor tweeted news of the release, per an unnamed source.

The Chiefs are releasing WR Byron Pringle, per a source — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) September 10, 2019

The former K-State Wildcat scored a touchdown for the first time in his NFL career in a preseason game against the 49ers.

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs will re-sign Pringle to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Chiefs do plan to re-sign WR Byron Pringle to the practice squad if he clears waivers, a source tells me. But the club won’t know if he clears until Wednesday afternoon. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 10, 2019

The Chiefs have not released a statement on Pringle at this time.