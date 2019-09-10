Report: Chiefs releasing wide receiver Byron Pringle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Multiple sources reported Tuesday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Byron Pringle from the team.
Yahoo Sports writer Terez A. Paylor tweeted news of the release, per an unnamed source.
The former K-State Wildcat scored a touchdown for the first time in his NFL career in a preseason game against the 49ers.
According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs will re-sign Pringle to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
The Chiefs have not released a statement on Pringle at this time.