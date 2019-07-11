Report: Former K-State receiver Rison pleads guilty in battery case

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Former Kansas State wide receiver has pleaded guilty in a battery case.

The Manhattan Mercury’s Ryan Black broke the news and according to the report, Rison is set to begin probation immediately while judge Grant Bannister imposed a 30-day jail sentence. Rison’s probation is scheduled to end in December if he meets terms of the agreement.

According to the report, Riley County deputy attorney Barry Disney said Rison went to the victim’s apartment and struck her with an open hand.

Rison transferred to Fullerton College in California last month.