Report: K-State basketball, Cayman Island Classic site changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The K-State men’s basketball team was selected to play in the 2020 Cayman Islands Classic this upcoming season. However, due to the current status on the coronavirus the tournament site has been changed.

The November tournament will now be played at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla., source told Jeff Goodman.

Games are scheduled to take place Nov. 23-25 with all eight teams playing three games. Aside from K-State — Miami, Mississippi, Oregon State, Nevada, Northern Iowa, La Salle and Western Kentucky complete the tournament field.