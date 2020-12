CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 27: Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Royals have agreed to a two-year deal with first baseman Carlos Santana. The deal is worth $17.5 million according to ESPN.

Last season with Cleveland, Santana hit just .199 in the shortened season with 8 home runs, but in 2019, Santana hit .281 with 34 home runs and 93 runs batted in, all career highs.