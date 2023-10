CHICAGO (KSNT) – Topeka native Teven Jenkins is back on an NFL field.

Jenkins is being added to the Bears’ active roster and off the injured reserve, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Jenkins missed the first four games of the NFL season due to a leg injury.

The Bears designated Jenkins to return to practice on Monday. That opens a 21-day window for the team to activate him, but it only needed three days to do so.

The Bears play the Commanders on Thursday night.