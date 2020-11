Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts to a call from the referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana State, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/The Wichita Eagle, Travis Heying) LOCAL TELEVISION OUT; MAGS OUT; LOCAL RADIO OUT; LOCAL INTERNET OUT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita State is expected to part ways with head coach Gregg Marshall according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

BREAKING: Wichita State and Gregg Marshall are expected to part ways by the end of the week, sources told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 11, 2020

Wichita State launched an investigation into Marshall back in October for alleged misconduct.

Marshall has been the head coach at Wichita State since 2007 and led the Shockers to the Final Four in 2013.